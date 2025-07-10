Esports World Cup 2025 Press Conference Kicks Off In Riyadh

Seven-week tournament features 2,000 players, 25 titles, and the top 200 Clubs competing in the world's largest cross-game esports competition, championed by global icons and EWC Ambassadors Cristiano Ronaldo and Magnus Carlsen

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) has launched the opening press conference for the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, officially marking the start of the world's largest esports and gaming festival. Running until August 24, the event features more than 2,000 elite players, 25 tournaments across 24 leading titles, and a record-breaking prize pool of over $70 million, cementing its status as the biggest and most significant esports event ever staged.

HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation; Ralf Reichert, Chief Executive Officer of the Esports World Cup Foundation and Faisal bin Homran, Chief Product Officer at the Esports World Cup Foundation are speaking at the Opening Press Conference for the 2025 Esports World Cup - Credit: Esports World Cup Foundation

HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation speaking at the Opening Press Conference for the 2025 Esports World Cup - Credit: Esports World Cup Foundation

Ralf Reichert CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation speaking at the EWC 2025 Opening Ceremony - Credit: Esports World Cup Foundation

EWC 2025 brings together the world's top 200 Clubs to compete in a first-of-its-kind cross-title format . At the heart of the competition is the Club Championship, where teams accumulate points across multiple games to become the EWC Club Champion, claim a $7 million grand prize and hoist the coveted EWC Club Championship trophy . The $70+ million prize pool also includes $38+ million for individual Game Championships, $5 million in global qualifier rewards, and $450,000 in MVP bonuses.

Speaking at the opening press conference, HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman, Saudi Esports Federation , said: "Guided by the ambitious vision and leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz AlSaud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom is cementing its position as a global leader in gaming and esports. The Esports World Cup is a clear reflection of that progress. We are immensely proud to welcome back the world in Riyadh for the Esports World Cup. This event stands as a global milestone for esports by showcasing the scale, ambition, and future of competitive gaming. It is a moment that will shape the direction of the industry for years to come."

He continued: "Hosting this event reflects our deep commitment to building a world-class, sustainable esports ecosystem. It demonstrates the Kingdom's belief in the power of gaming to connect, inspire, and create meaningful opportunities for future generations. It also supports our broader ambition to diversify the economy and position the Kingdom as a global hub for sports, gaming, and entertainment in line with Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy. Esports is no longer niche. It is a global sport, a cultural movement, and the Esports World Cup is its most powerful and unifying stage. We are honoured to lead this transformation and shape the future of the industry from here in Saudi Arabia."

"EWC 2025 is about bringing the gaming world together – iconic games, elite players, and millions of fans around a shared celebration," said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation . "Through new ways of global broadcasts, original shows, and documentary storytelling, we're opening doors, creating opportunities, and sharing esports in new and exciting ways. With record-breaking competition, this summer is special-not just for gamers, but for everyone who joins us."

Faisal bin Homran, Chief Product Officer, Esports World Cup Foundation , added: "The Esports World Cup is redefining what's possible in esports. It brings together the world's top teams to compete in the most iconic and advanced arenas, delivering a level of excitement that is unmatched across the industry. Through EWC, the world has witnessed inspiring stories of triumph, heartbreak and glory, for players, teams and communities across the world."

He continued: "The event is also a powerful platform for leading publishers, brands and creators to connect with global audiences and shape the future of esports. As we look ahead to EWC 2025, we invite the world to be part of what comes next. Together, we are setting new standards, creating new opportunities and driving the industry forward."

Tomorrow, 10 July, the Esports World Cup kicks off with a star-studded Opening Ceremony featuring Post Malone, DINO of SEVENTEEN, and Alesso launching a summer of elite competition and world-class entertainment in Riyadh.

About The Esports World Cup: The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports Clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup

