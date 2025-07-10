Uweb, The Digital Asset Education Institute, Announces Successful Completion Of A US$3 Million Angel Funding Round

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 July 2025 – Uweb (University of Web3), a leading digital asset education institute, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a US$3 million angle funding round. The round was led by emerging investment firm Avenir Group, with participation from prominent venture capital firms including Ronin & Quinn Capital, Singchain Capital, and First Merit, as well as several seasoned angel investors from the Web3 industry.

Proceeds from this funding will be primarily allocated towards deepening the development of Uweb's curriculum and product offerings, accelerating market expansion, and leveraging AI to advance its global strategy. This includes the production of multi-language course content to serve an international user base across different markets initiative aligns with Uweb's mission to become the world's leading Web3 university and to empower one billion people to embrace digital assets.

In addition, Uweb has entered into a strategic partnership with the Hong Kong Institute of Digital Asset Analysts (HKCDAA), in alignment with the Hong Kong Policy Statement on Digital Assets 2.0. Together, they aim to develop talent standards and professional training programmes for Web3 in Hong Kong, focusing on certifying key roles such as the Chartered Digital Assets Analyst (CDAA),with a joint commitment to training and certifying over 100,000 fintech professionals - including CDAAs - by 2030.

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, Uweb is a structured and professional digital assets education platform dedicated to delivering high-quality courses and services to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. Its long-term vision is to become the gateway for traditional finance professionals entering the Web3 ecosystem.

