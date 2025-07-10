Continental Runabout GP2 Enhances Lineup For Aquabike Season Finale In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Aquabike Promotion, in collaboration with the Doha Marine Sports Club (DMSC), yesterday announced the addition of the Continental Runabout GP2 race to this year's forthcoming race calendar in Doha.

Qatar will be hosting the closing round of this year's Circuit Pro World Championship on October 30 - November 1, marking the return of Aquabike to Qatar after a decade's hiatus.

With the excitement for the World Championship races building, the Doha Marine Sports Club worked alongside Aquabike Promotion to further bolster Aquabike's imprint in Qatar by hosting the Continental Runabout GP2 alongside the World Championship races.

This means even more Aquabike action will be added to the Runabout GP1, Ski Division GP1, Ski Ladies GP1, and Freestyle races that have already been announced.

Upon signing the agreement with Salah bin Ibrahim Al-Mannai, Vice-President of the Doha Marine Sports Club, Aquabike Promotion's CEO Raimondo San Germano stated:“We are already very excited to be hosting the Circuit Pro World Championship in Qatar this season, and as a sign of the country's growing interest and significance in jet ski racing, it seemed an obvious choice for us to host the Continental Runabout GP2 in Qatar too."

"This will elevate Qatar to an even greater level of importance within the racing world, and we are very excited about what will be an action-packed closing round to this year's Aquabike season," Al-Mannai said.

Al-Mannai added:“We are honoured and proud to host the closing round of the 2025 Aquabike Circuit Pro World Championship here in Doha, Qatar. I extend our sincere gratitude to Aquabike Promotion and all participants for choosing Qatar as the destination for such a prestigious event.

"I would also like to thank the Ministry of Sports and Youth, State of Qatar, for their continuous support and guidance in making this event possible," Al-Mannai said.

This year's Circuit Pro World Championship will get underway on August 16 in Lake Toba, Indonesia, followed by an all-classes round in Olbia, Italy from October 17-19, before closing out alongside the Continental Runabout GP2 in Doha two weeks later.