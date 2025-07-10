Kusha Kapila Calls Her Co-Production 'Vyarth', A Mirror Reflecting Struggle Against Typecasting
Kusha Kapila doubles up in the film as an actor and a co-producer. This move highlights her growth as an actor, demonstrating a deeper commitment to storytelling and a desire to bring impactful narratives to life. It also signifies her potential as a versatile performer, beyond her widely celebrated online persona.
Talking about the film Kusha told IANS,“'Vyarth' is more than just a film; it's a mirror reflecting the very real struggle against typecasting in our industry, a challenge central to Bhumi's journey. As an actor, you dive deep into your character's soul but as a producer, you have to pull back and look at the entire picture”.
The film tells the story of an underrated actress Bhumi who is tired of being typecast in conventional roles. Her aspirations are seemingly crushed when she receives an offer for the role of a mother. The plot takes an intriguing turn when Bhumi's younger flatmate, Meenakshi, seeks her help with the very same audition.
“It's a powerful shift from 'how do I deliver this line?' to 'how do all these elements create impact?' This journey, from making funny videos in my room to acting in films and now co-producing, feels like a natural evolution”, she added.
The film is written by Fahim Irshad. Casting Director Romil Modi is also associated with films like Laapata Ladies, All we Imagine as Light. The film is directed and produced by Pankaj Dayani, who has been an assistant director on the Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Newton'.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment