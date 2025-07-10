Setting The Pace: The Future Of Regenerative Agriculture In China

MENAFN - Asia Times) Pressure is mounting for the global fashion industry to step up on climate action and substantially reduce its emissions. While a multifaceted approach is needed, the adoption of regenerative agriculture in the early stages of sourcing natural fibres such as cotton, would be a meaningful step forward.

From intercropping and drip irrigation to the use of organic compost, this approach shifts away from damage control to holistic value creation for people and planet. It nurtures soil health, protects biodiversity and improves water efficiency. Combined, these measures can boost the capacity of farms to capture and store carbon, as well as reduce emissions, all while improving farmers' livelihoods and resilience.

There is already evidence of this emerging in real-world applications. CottonConnect, for example, has trained over 250,000 farmers across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Türkiye and China on regenerative agriculture practices over the last four years.

In its second year, the training program implemented in three villages in Gujarat, India saw as many as 87% of participating farmers use all natural inputs in their fields, up from 4.3% the year prior, and a 41% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Alongside this, farmers are achieving greater profitability, with a 4.1% increase in yield and a 9.8% cut in input costs.

In 2024, China's textile, garment and accessory exports amounted to US$301.1 billion , making it the world's top exporter of textile and apparel. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the country alone produced 6.16 million metric tons of cotton, representing at least a fifth of the world's overall output.