Damage Reported As Russians Attack Kyiv Region
“The enemy's massive nighttime attack on Kyiv region lasted for nearly 10 hours. The enemy used strike drones and missiles against peaceful settlements. Unfortunately, there is one casualty. In Obukhiv district, a 51-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in a local medical facility,” the message stated.
According to the RMA, the consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in four districts of the region.
In Brovary district, private homes and outbuildings were damaged: windows and doors were blown out, and facades were riddled with shrapnel. A fire broke out in one private house as a result of the attack, but it was extinguished. Two cars were also damaged. The number of damaged houses is still being clarified.
In Vyshhorod district, a fire in a garage was extinguished.
In Boryspil and Obukhiv districts, damaged private houses were also reported.
“Operational teams continue to assess and document the aftermath of the enemy attack. The number of damaged sites may increase,” the RMA added.Read also: Injury toll from Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv rises to 16
As reported earlier, Kyiv was subjected to another large-scale air strike overnight. Due to the attack by Russian drones and missiles, debris fell in several areas, with casualties and fatalities confirmed.
