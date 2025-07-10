Xwiki & Openproject Partnership To Deliver An Integrated European OS Alternative To Atlassian

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 9, 2025 7:46 am - XWiki SAS, the company behind the open-source wiki platform XWiki and the privacy-first collaboration suite CryptPad, is teaming up with OpenProject GmbH to give companies a strong European alternative to Atlassian's Confluence and Jira.

XWiki SAS, the company behind the open-source wiki platform XWiki and the privacy-first collaboration suite CryptPad, is teaming up with OpenProject GmbH to give companies a strong European alternative to Atlassian's Confluence and Jira.

This collaboration combines the strengths of two established open-source solutions to give organizations a complete, modular alternative to Atlassian's Confluence and Jira. Customers can now move away from proprietary tools without giving up important features, ease of use, or control over their data.

“Our partnership with OpenProject is a natural step in our mission to build open and sovereign digital infrastructure for Europe and beyond,” said Ludovic Dubost, CEO and Founder of XWiki SAS.“Together, we can offer a complete, open alternative that respects privacy, avoids vendor lock-in, and still delivers all the features teams need to work together.”

Integrated open-source stack

By bringing together OpenProject's project management and issue tracking with XWiki's collaborative documentation platform, teams can work in one connected environment. This stack helps replace closed software with solutions that are vendor-neutral and privacy-focused.

Technical integration underway

Both companies have already started work on a clear integration roadmap. The goal is to create a smooth experience across project planning, task tracking, and documentation. Development will be guided by customer feedback to ensure the solutions meet real needs.

Simplified procurement and unified support

The partnership also allows joint sales, shared support, and easier procurement, especially for public sector organizations. Because both XWiki and OpenProject are part of the openDesk initiative, led by Germany's Center for Digital Sovereignty (ZenDiS), public institutions can adopt these tools more easily.

“This partnership strengthens the open-source ecosystem and marks an important step for organizations to move away from Atlassian, toward digital sovereignty and independence,” said Niels Lindenthal, CEO of OpenProject GmbH.“We are delighted to have XWiki as an experienced and committed partner who shares our vision and values.”

A stronger open-source ecosystem

This partnership also builds on collaborations with other open-source leaders like Nextcloud. Together, these tools form a broader ecosystem that helps organizations create a secure and flexible digital workplace without depending on any single vendor.

What this means for customers

Integrated roadmap: Work is already in progress to deliver a unified experience.

Joint offerings: Customers will be able to buy both solutions together and benefit from bundled services.

Shared support: One point of contact for assistance and professional services.

Expanded ecosystem: Smooth connections to other open-source tools through the openDesk initiative.

As more organizations look for transparent and sustainable digital solutions, XWiki and OpenProject are showing that open-source software is ready to take the lead.

About XWiki SAS

XWiki SAS is the company behind XWiki, a flexible open-source wiki platform, and CryptPad, a secure collaboration suite with end-to-end encryption. For over 20 years, XWiki has helped teams and public organizations build knowledge bases and digital workspaces that protect their data and respect their choices.

Learn more at

About OpenProject GmbH

OpenProject develops open-source project management software that helps teams plan, track, and deliver projects with confidence. Supporting classic, agile, and hybrid methods, OpenProject gives organizations full control over their data and processes.

Learn more at