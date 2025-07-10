403
Kremlin is used to Trump’s upfront statements
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has responded calmly to recent remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approach to the Ukraine conflict. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Moscow remains committed to maintaining communication with Washington despite the strong rhetoric.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump stated that he was “unhappy” with Putin, accusing him of showing little interest in ending the hostilities. “We get a lot of bullsh\*t thrown at us by Putin,” Trump said, adding that while their phone conversations, including one held last week, appear cordial, they ultimately “turn out to be meaningless” when it comes to achieving peace.
In response, Peskov said on Wednesday, “we treat them quite calmly.” He acknowledged Trump’s “style, generally, is quite harsh in terms of the phrases that he uses,” but stressed that such language does not alter Russia’s intentions to pursue diplomatic engagement.
“We are calm about this. We are committed to continuing our dialogue with Washington and our policy of repairing the significantly damaged bilateral relations,” Peskov added.
He also highlighted another statement from Trump as more meaningful—specifically the U.S. president’s admission that resolving the Ukraine conflict had “turned out to be tougher” than expected. Peskov noted, “This is something that we [Russia] have been talking about from the very beginning because such an issue is impossible to resolve overnight.”
Despite the blunt criticism, the Kremlin spokesperson expressed optimism that “Trump and his team will continue their efforts to shift the process of the Ukrainian settlement into… a diplomatic field.”
