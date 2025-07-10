403
Canadian soldiers get detained over planning military coup
(MENAFN) Four individuals with ties to the Canadian military, including two active-duty soldiers, have been arrested on suspicion of planning a violent anti-government operation, according to statements released by authorities.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced on Tuesday that the men were involved in an alleged scheme to establish an “anti-government militia” and forcefully seize land near Quebec City. The suspects are accused of engaging in “military-style training” and taking “concrete actions to facilitate terrorist activity.”
In a separate statement quoted by media outlets, the Canadian Armed Forces confirmed the involvement of two serving corporals, one former service member, and another man who had previously worked as a civilian instructor with the Royal Canadian Air Cadets.
Searches conducted at the suspects’ residences in January 2024 uncovered a significant weapons stockpile. According to officials, authorities confiscated 83 firearms—some of which are banned under Canadian law—alongside ammunition, 16 explosive devices, and tactical gear.
The arrests form part of an ongoing anti-terrorism investigation, with law enforcement emphasizing the seriousness of the alleged threat and the group’s capacity for violence.
