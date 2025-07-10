403
Death Toll from Texas Flash Floods Reaches 119
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities caused by sudden flash floods in Texas climbed to 119 as of Wednesday.
In Kerr County alone, officials reported 95 deaths attributed to the floods.
This count includes 59 adults and 36 children, with 14 adults and 13 children yet to be identified, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office statement on Facebook.
In addition to the confirmed casualties, the sheriff’s office revealed that five children and one counselor from Camp Mystic—a Christian girls’ camp located near Hunt in western Kerr County—are still missing.
Earlier, on Monday, the camp had confirmed that 27 of its campers and counselors lost their lives in the flood disaster.
Fatalities were also recorded in several other counties: Travis County reported seven deaths, Burnet County five, Kendall County eight, Williamson County three, and Tom Green County one, as detailed by a news agency.
Meanwhile, the number of individuals still missing remains high, with at least 172 people unaccounted for, including 161 from Kerr County alone.
Prior coverage by a news outlet indicated that several critical positions within the National Weather Service remained unfilled, a consequence of budget reductions initiated under President Donald Trump’s administration.
These staffing shortages may have delayed the agency’s ability to respond swiftly to the emergency.
