Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bosnia Court Revokes Detention Orders for RS Leaders

2025-07-10 01:25:28
(MENAFN) The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) announced Wednesday that it has revoked the detention orders for Radovan Viskovic, Prime Minister of Republika Srpska (RS), and Nenad Stevandic, Speaker of the RS National Assembly. In place of custody, the two officials are now subject to precautionary measures requiring them to report to local police stations every two weeks.

The court also confirmed it will reassess the implementation of these measures every two months.

This move follows a similar decision on July 4, when the court lifted detention for RS President Milorad Dodik after he provided a statement to prosecutors. Dodik remains under an order to periodically check in with a designated state institution.

Attorney Goran Bubic, representing the RS officials, stated that their voluntary compliance with authorities eliminated the legal basis for continued detention. He agreed to the reporting requirements and declined to file an appeal.

All three RS leaders had previously been taken into custody for ignoring official summonses in an ongoing investigation into alleged efforts to destabilize BiH’s constitutional framework.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) comprises two semi-autonomous entities: the RS, predominantly Serb, and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, home mainly to Bosniaks and Croats. These regions function under a fragile and decentralized central government.

