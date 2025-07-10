403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bosnia Court Revokes Detention Orders for RS Leaders
(MENAFN) The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) announced Wednesday that it has revoked the detention orders for Radovan Viskovic, Prime Minister of Republika Srpska (RS), and Nenad Stevandic, Speaker of the RS National Assembly. In place of custody, the two officials are now subject to precautionary measures requiring them to report to local police stations every two weeks.
The court also confirmed it will reassess the implementation of these measures every two months.
This move follows a similar decision on July 4, when the court lifted detention for RS President Milorad Dodik after he provided a statement to prosecutors. Dodik remains under an order to periodically check in with a designated state institution.
Attorney Goran Bubic, representing the RS officials, stated that their voluntary compliance with authorities eliminated the legal basis for continued detention. He agreed to the reporting requirements and declined to file an appeal.
All three RS leaders had previously been taken into custody for ignoring official summonses in an ongoing investigation into alleged efforts to destabilize BiH’s constitutional framework.
Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) comprises two semi-autonomous entities: the RS, predominantly Serb, and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, home mainly to Bosniaks and Croats. These regions function under a fragile and decentralized central government.
The court also confirmed it will reassess the implementation of these measures every two months.
This move follows a similar decision on July 4, when the court lifted detention for RS President Milorad Dodik after he provided a statement to prosecutors. Dodik remains under an order to periodically check in with a designated state institution.
Attorney Goran Bubic, representing the RS officials, stated that their voluntary compliance with authorities eliminated the legal basis for continued detention. He agreed to the reporting requirements and declined to file an appeal.
All three RS leaders had previously been taken into custody for ignoring official summonses in an ongoing investigation into alleged efforts to destabilize BiH’s constitutional framework.
Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) comprises two semi-autonomous entities: the RS, predominantly Serb, and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, home mainly to Bosniaks and Croats. These regions function under a fragile and decentralized central government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment