Envoy's Plan To Fight Antisemitism Would Put Universities On Notice Over Funding

MENAFN - The Conversation) The government's Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Jillian Segal, has recommended universities that fail to properly deal with the issue should have government funding terminated.

In her Plan to Combat Antisemitism, launched Thursday, Segal says she will prepare a report card“assessing each university's implementation of effective practices and standards”.

This would cover complaints systems and whether the campus and online environment“is conducive to Jewish students and staff participating actively and equally in university life”.

“Should significant problems remain at universities by the start of the 2026 academic year, as assessed by the Envoy's report card, a dedicated judicial inquiry should be undertaken to address systemic issues,” the Envoy's report says.

That should include“investigation of foreign sources of funding for antisemitic activities and academics at universities”.

“Universities must embrace cultural change to end their tolerance for anti-semitic conduct,” the Segal report says.

It says the envoy will work with government to enable funding“to be withheld, where possible, from universities, programs or individuals within universities that facilitate, enable or fail to act against antisemitism”.

The envoy also wants public grants to university centres, academics or researchers to be subject to termination if the recipient engages in antisemitic or other hateful speech or actions.

In the wake of the October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israelis, and Israel's military response in Gaza, a number of Australian universities saw big pro-Palestinian protests, including encampments. At some universities Jewish students and staff felt unsafe going to classes or to their offices.

More generally, antisemitism has been rife since the October attacks, with most recently a spate of incidents in Melbourne in the last week. These included setting fire to the door of a synagogue and protesters rampaging through a restaurant that is part of an Israeli chain.

The envoy's report was launched at a joint press conference attended by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, and Segal.

The ambitious plan is broad, also covering security, law enforcement, and online regulation among other areas.

But it is unclear how much of it the government will take up.

Asked whether the government was committed to the plan“in full”, Albanese was noncommittal.

“We welcome the plan, to be very clear. Some of the plan requires a long-term approach, some of it requires action by state governments, some of it requires action by society.

"What we will do is work constructively with the envoy,” he said.

“This isn't something that is okay on the 10th of July, done, tick, and we move on. This will be a process.”

The plan includes embedding Holocaust and antisemitism education in school curricula.

Research the envoy commissioned found a substantial difference between the attitudes of Australians under 35 and those older. These reflected differences between the generations in media consumption and perceptions younger people have of the Middle East the the Jewish community.

“There also appears to be generational differences in the understanding of the Holocaust and its impacts on society,” the report says.

The envoy flags her intention, with the support of government, to“review, and where appropriate strengthen federal, state and territory legislation addressing antisemitism and other hateful or intimidatory conduct”.

Among the recommendations is the removal of tax deduction status from any charitable institution which promotes speakers or engages in conduct that promotes antisemitism.

The report says that from October 2023 to September 2024 antisemitic incidents increased by 316%, with more than 2,000 cases reported. These included threats, assaults, vandalism and intimidation.