As Safety Lapses Persist, NGT Sets July 22 Deadline For Report On TN Firecracker Units
The NGT's action comes in the wake of multiple fatal blasts, particularly in the Virudhunagar district -- the hub of Tamil Nadu's fireworks industry -- that have highlighted serious lapses in safety, licensing, and environmental standards.
Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the tribunal ordered an immediate inspection of all functioning units across the state.
The two committees tasked with the inspections include one led by the Chief Controller of Explosives from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and another chaired by the District Collector or District Revenue Officer.
These panels are mandated to identify violations in operational practices, verify the presence and validity of all required licences, and assess compliance with prescribed safety protocols. The committees have been given 10 days to complete their assessments and file their findings ahead of the July 22 hearing.
In its observations, the tribunal noted that many units in Virudhunagar and neighbouring areas were operating without proper environmental safeguards.
The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), in its submission, clarified that explosive storage does not fall under its consent mechanism, leaving a regulatory vacuum.
PESO's report painted a grim picture: several units had flouted safety regulations by using unlicensed tools, failing to maintain prescribed safety distances between sheds, and modifying operations without updating their licences.
In one instance, a unit was found operating six sheds without securing the necessary amendments. Further deepening the concern, the tribunal highlighted a lack of trained personnel at many of these units.
Several owners were reportedly unaware of the basic legal and safety frameworks, and few employed certified foremen to manage hazardous processes, a major contributing factor to the frequency of deadly accidents.
What makes the situation even more precarious is the location of many units near agricultural fields and residential zones, creating an environmental and human rights crisis. The bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member K. Satyagopal, observed that such proximity endangers not just workers but entire communities, especially marginalised populations who are disproportionately affected.
In a significant move, the tribunal also urged the Tamil Nadu government to consider making insurance coverage mandatory for all workers as a precondition for issuing or renewing operational licences.
The tribunal's intervention underscores the urgent need for reform and regulation in the fireworks industry, with a focus on worker safety, environmental protection, and accountability. The findings of the two committees, due on July 22, are likely to shape the next course of action.
