Dubai Courts Sets Up Special Division For Child Protection, Tracking Cases Of Violence

Dubai Courts established a specialised division for registering child protection cases within the Family Lawsuits Section of the Personal Status Department.

The Child Protection Registration Division is a central entity specialising in monitoring and following up on cases of children exposed to neglect, violence, or deprivation of their basic rights.

Recommended For You UAE becomes first country to approve oral drug for immune thrombocytopenia

It targets children under the age of 18 who are involved in legal cases or have had court orders issued against them or their families, based on submitted petitions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The division documents cases electronically and follows up on their status, in cooperation with a wide network of strategic partners, along with implementing the Child Protection Protocol. These measures aim to reduce the likelihood of further harm resulting from delayed judicial procedures.

Furthermore, the special division's responsibilities include enhancing cooperation with partner agencies, training internal staff, and improving performance based on clear benchmarks.

The Child Protection Registration Division represents a qualitative shift in the concept of social justice in Dubai, moving beyond the traditional role of resolving disputes to become a proactive, smart system for protection and prevention, in line with Dubai Vision 2030.

Mohammed Al Obaidli, Executive Director of the Litigation Management Sector at Dubai Courts, said that this step is not limited to the legal aspect alone, but also represents an investment in the future of children, as they are the foundation of independent development.