Mr. Dean Swanberg Announces Disposition Of Securities Of Zedcor Inc.
As a result of the foregoing, Mr. Swanberg now beneficially owns and has direction or control over a total of 19,000,000 Common Shares of Zedcor, representing 18.1% of Zedcor's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.
Prior to the disposition of Common Shares, Mr. Swanberg held or had control or direction over 20,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Zedcor on a non-diluted basis.
The securities were sold for investment purposes. Mr. Swanberg may from time to time, depending on market conditions and other factors, acquire additional securities of Zedcor, or continue to hold or dispose of some or all of the securities of Zedcor directly or indirectly held by him in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise.
For further details regarding the disposition of the Common Shares described above, see the Early Warning Report dated July 9, 2025 available on Zedcor's SEDAR+ profile.
The address of Zedcor is 300, 151 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary, Alberta T3B 6B7. The address of Mr. Swanberg is 720058 Range Road 51, County of Grande Prairie No. 1, Alberta T8X 4G1.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS MATTER, PLEASE CONTACT:
