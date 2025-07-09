DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Demonstrates Sustainable Growth Momentum In The Second Quarter Of 2025 With Its Proven 4D Strategy

HONG KONG, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash – Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, continued to demonstrate sustainable growth momentum nationwide in the second quarter of 2025 through its proven "4D" strategy of Development, Delicious Pizza at Value, Delivery, and Digital, as it further consolidated its industry-leading position.

The pizza market in China is steadily expanding, driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the growing adoption of food delivery platforms. According to Frost & Sullivan, the China pizza restaurant market is expected to reach RMB77.1 billion in 2027 while expanding at an estimated 15.5% CAGR from 2022 through 2027. As the market shows growing interest in localized Western-style fast food among Chinese consumers, the Company's "go-deeper, go-broader" store network strategy has helped maintain healthy, rapid growth of the store network and an accelerated penetration into lower-tier cities.

During the first half of 2025, DPC Dash entered nine new cities, bringing its value-for-money offerings to more consumers in China. As reported in the Second Quarter 2025 Investor Fact Sheet ("investor fact sheet"), DPC Dash operated 1,198 stores in 48 cities across mainland China as of June 30, 2025, further strengthening the Chinese mainland market's position. The Chinese mainland market ranks as the third-largest international market within Domino's Pizza's global system in terms of store count.

The Company has made significant progress on its 300-store opening target for 2025, with 98% of it secured as of June 30, 2025. This includes stores that have been opened, stores under construction, and stores that have been signed. Since December 2022, the Company has rapidly opened over 100 stores in the Central and Western region such as Wuhan, Chengdu, Changsha, and Chongqing. The recent grand opening of the Wuhan Jingkai Wanda Plaza marks a strategic milestone in this swift regional rollout. Achieving this milestone in such a short timeframe reflects the successful penetration of new growth markets with excellent execution capability. Moreover, the exceptional customer experience has led to strong word–of–mouth momentum, amplifying brand awareness and accelerating organic growth.

During the second quarter of 2025, same-store sales growth (SSSG) in Tier-1 cities remained positive, reflecting resilient performance and brand recognition in highly competitive markets. In addition, new stores in newly entered cities continued to set global sales records. As of June 30, 2025, the first store in Shenyang, which has been operational for 198 days, broke the existing global annual sales record of RMB 31 million previously set by the Xiamen SM Phase III store.

DPC Dash's operational excellence is further validated by holding 48 of the top 50 positions for first 30-day sales among Domino's network of more than 21,000 stores globally as of the second quarter of 2025. According to Frost & Sullivan, Domino's Pizza ranks second in the China pizza market by 2024 pizza sales, confirming the strong competitive standing in this fast-growing industry.

DPC Dash remains committed to offering delicious pizza at value, while building a strong community connections and enhancing dining experiences. The Company's loyalty program reached 30.1 million members as of June 30, 2025, compared to 19.4 million as of June 30, 2024. Over the past 12 months, 13.2 million new customers placed their first orders, demonstrating the Company's effective approach to recruiting new customers. The rapid growth in digital adoption has enabled DPC Dash to significantly broaden its customer base while simultaneously deepening its understanding of consumer preferences. Through this data-driven approach, the Company continues to refine its service offerings and strengthen connections with its growing membership base.

As DPC Dash expands its footprint nationwide, the Company continues to focus on product innovation and creative collaborations to delight its rapidly growing customer base. In the second quarter, DPC Dash launched its new "Cocoa & Cheese Stuffed Crust," featuring a decadent fusion of Malaysian cocoa powder and velvety French cheese sauce, while expanding its durian pizza lineup with six new varieties. New durian pizza flavors incorporated rich, globally popular Dubai chocolate and juicy rambutan, providing customers with additional innovative options. For Children's Day, DPC Dash introduced fun meal combos, combining value pizzas with a planting blind box containing a mystery plant inside. Shortly thereafter, DPC Dash initiated its signature "Mega Week (BOGO)" promotion, offering more valuable dining experience. These initiatives demonstrate DPC Dash's commitment to combining fun, value and creativity in its offerings, and transforming routine pizza meals into memorable experiences that strengthen bonds with customers of all ages.

On Children's Day, DPC Dash's Wuhan team co-hosted a pizza-making event for children with special needs from a local school. The Company also teamed up with the Wuhan Youth Development Foundation to donate sports equipment to support the comprehensive growth of the young generation. In the Southern China market, DPC Dash hosted a heartwarming "Caring Journey, Creative Kitchen" event with 10 special-needs families in the Futian District, creating a laughter-filled experience for its youngest customers. DPC Dash values its emotional connection with all customers, gaining customer recognition with delicious and innovative products. In recognition of DPC Dash's ESG initiatives and commitment to sustainable development, the Company has been recognized as an 'ESG Innovation Practice Excellence Enterprise' on the 2025 GuruClub Listed Company List.

About DPC Dash Ltd

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates 1,198 stores in 48 cities in the Chinese mainland as of June 30, 2025.

For more information, please visit

For official company announcements, please visit

Contacts

DPC Dash Ltd Investor Relations:

DPC Dash Ltd

[email protected]

ICR, LLC

[email protected]

DPC Dash Ltd Media Relations:

ICR, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED