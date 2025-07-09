Zelensky Discusses Ukraine Support, Special Tribunal With Italian President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The meeting was reported by Zelensky on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

“I met with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella in Rome. We had a good and important conversation that reaffirms the sincere friendship between our nations,” Zelensky stated.

He expressed gratitude to Italy for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and for its broader assistance.

The two leaders discussed a range of key issues: returning Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia, Ukraine's EU integration, sanctions pressure on Russia, the creation of a Special Tribunal for Russia's crime of aggression.

“I called on Italy to ratify the relevant Agreement so that the Tribunal can start operating as soon as possible,” Zelensky noted.

The Ukrainian President also thanked Italy for organizing the Ukraine Recovery Conference and expressed confidence that Italian businesses are interested in helping rebuild Ukraine.

“The rebuilding of our country must also serve as a catalyst for its deep transformation,” he added.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Mattarella emphasized that more than 500 Italian companies are expected to take part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference and that concrete agreements and outcomes are anticipated.

The two leaders also discussed Ukraine's path toward the EU, including Ukraine's fulfillment of all conditions necessary to open accession negotiations, involving partners in peace talks, and the need for increased pressure on Russia to deprive the aggressor of economic tools for waging war.

President Mattarella assured Zelensky of Italy's unwavering support, according to ANSA .

“Our position is and remains absolutely firm, and I would like to express our admiration for the behavior of the Ukrainian people, which strengthens our conviction of full support and admiration for your country,” Mattarella said.

Referring to the NATO summit declaration, Mattarella stressed that Ukraine's security is deeply linked to Europe's, especially in the fight against those who want to return to a concept of predominance in relations between states - a step backward by nearly a century.

Mattarella also expressed hope that talks between Ukraine and Russia could begin soon and called for tighter controls to prevent companies from circumventing sanctions.

President, U.S. Envoy Kellogg discuss weapons, air defense, sanctions on Russia

As Ukrinform reported, the 4th International Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) will be held in Rome on July 10–11.