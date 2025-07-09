Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Paratroopers Capture Russian Officer

2025-07-09 07:06:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Command of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine reported the event on Facebook .

A Ukrainian drone operator dropped two munitions, wounding the Russian servicemen, who then signaled his willingness to surrender.

“Despite the bloody war, we uphold international humanitarian law. The prisoner was given water, food, and medical aid in accordance with the Geneva Conventions,” the Air Assault Forces noted.

Read also: Ukraine captures two Cameroonian mercenaries recruited by Russia

As previously reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the Freedom of Russia Legion, a unit under Ukraine's military intelligence, captured a Nigerian national fighting for Russia during combat on the Zaporizhzhia front.

