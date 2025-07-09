403
CIBC Hits 52-Week High On Notes News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $99.53 Wednesday. CIBC is set to offer $750M worth of notes
Aventis Energy Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
CoTec Holdings Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 95 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Volatus Aerospace Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
MiMedia Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 62 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Northfield Capital Corporation (V.A) hit a new 52-week high of $6.70 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.13 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 98 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.18 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $155.81 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $49.47 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Bank of Montreal (T) hit a new 52-week high of $154.79 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Units BPF) hit a new 52-week high of $19.86 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Bravo Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.41 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Banyan Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $222.38 Wednesday. No news stories today.
CriticalOneEne (C) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $189.25 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Domestic Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.44 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Exchange Income Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $66.81 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Empress Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
EnWave Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 44.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Fuerte Metals Corporation. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.08 Wednesday. No news stories today.
