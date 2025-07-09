403
TSX Gains In Midweek Session
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Toronto aped their American cousins, shrugging off trade tariff nerves and finding their way upward as the final bell sounded.
The TSX Composite Index prospered 68.75 points to end Wednesday at 26,972.32
The Canadian dollar was down 0.09 cents at 73.07 cents U.S.
Nissan Motor halted production of three models for Canada at its Tennessee and Mississippi plants amid mutual tariffs imposed by the U.S. and Canada on auto exports.
The Globe and Mail reported that asset manager Blackstone and U.S. equity funds were in talks to buy H&R assets with an activist investor pressuring the real estate investment trust to sell. Units of H&R captured 50 cents, or 4.2%, to $12.49.
Miner Ero Copper withered $2.03, or 9.4%, to $19.61, and Capstone Copper slumped 29 cents, or 3.5%, at $8.08.
EQB let go of 14 cents to $102.58 after the lender said former finance head Chadwick Westlake will return as its CEO, just months after he left to become the chief financial officer at software firm OpenText. Shares of OpenText fell $1.79, or 4.3%, to $39.50.
Endeavour Silver hiked 60 cents, or 9.1%, to $7.22, while First Majestic Silver captured 57 cents, or 5.2%, to $11.52.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 5.62 points to end Wednesday at 757.53
All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups headed into positive territory, with materials leaping 1%, real-estate up 0.6%, and information technology better by 0.5%.
Only energy and telecoms missed the party, forfeiting 0.1% each.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 rose Wednesday, as Nvidia reached a major milestone and investors monitored the latest tariff updates from President Donald Trump.
The Dow Jones Industrials raced 217.54 points to conclude Wednesday's session at 44,458.30.
The much-broader index revived 37.74 points to 6,263.26.
The NASDAQ Composite popped 192.87 points to 20,611.34.
Nvidia shares traded 2% higher, making it the first company to reach a market capitalization of $4 trillion. Other major tech names also rose - including Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Alphabet - nodding to a rekindling in appetite for the AI theme.
Those moves came as traders seemingly downplayed the latest tariff-related headlines of the week.
On Wednesday, Trump sent letters dictating new U.S. tariff rates on goods from at least six more countries, including the Philippines and Iraq. This comes after Trump posted letters setting new duties earlier this week to the leaders of 14 other countries, including South Korea and Japan.
Those moves came as traders seemingly shrugged off the latest tariff-related headlines of the week.
Prices for the 10-year treasury gained, lowering yields to 4.34% from Tuesday's 4.41%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid five cents to $68.28 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices grabbed $5.80 at $3,322.70 U.S. an ounce.
