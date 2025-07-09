NETJETS TEAMSTERS JOBS PROTECTED, ARBITRATOR BLOCKS SALE OF MAINTENANCE WORK

Teamsters Demand Employer Honor Arbitrator's Decision, Stop Threatening Workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, an arbitrator blocked NetJets' attempted sale of its maintenance operations and unionized workforce, guaranteeing that 200 Teamsters jobs are safe at the Columbus facility. This decision comes as a direct result of Teamsters Local 284's tireless efforts and a grievance filed by the union when the sale was announced.

"This is a major victory for hardworking Teamsters and their families," said Mark Vandak, President of Local 284. "The International Union, Teamsters Airline Division, Local 284, and our members stood together and defended the job security protections we originally won in contract negotiations. NetJets needs to respect the arbitrator's decision and its workforce, not threaten them and their families. The Teamsters want labor peace - but we will go to war to protect these members."

NetJets had told maintenance workers that the buyer, SA Aero Invest, had agreed to employ them through a company it controlled, and they would continue to work as subcontractors on NetJets aircraft in the company's primary maintenance facility in Columbus. But after the union filed for arbitration, NetJets threatened to involuntarily relocate workers to undisclosed locations if the Teamsters won the case, claiming it did not need or want maintenance workers in Columbus. Within minutes of receiving the arbitrator's decision, NetJets doubled down on its threats.

"NetJets promised us guaranteed employment, then they tried to break that promise," said John Wolfe, a 30-year NetJets aircraft maintenance technician and shop steward. "After we challenged the sale in arbitration, management switched again and threatened our families with involuntary relocation. Today, we won the case, fair and square. NetJets Teamsters want to continue to keep crews and passengers safe by performing critical maintenance in Columbus. The broken promises, retaliation, and threats need to stop."

Teamsters Local 284 represents working people in Central Ohio and surrounding communities in various industries, including transportation, warehouse, aviation, and government service. For more information, visit teamsters284 .

