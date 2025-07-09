MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Doge Miner fever is back: BSTR Miner provides efficient cloud mining solutions with flexible participation in multiple contracts

Seattle, USA, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doge Miner fever is back: BSTR Miner provides efficient cloud mining solutions with flexible participation in multiple contracts





Start your Doge Miner journey with zero barriers: no mining machine required, immediate participation, and optional contracts

San Francisco, California - July 9, 2025 - As the Dogecoin market continues to be active, "Doge Miner" has once again become the focus of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. For individuals who want to participate in Dogecoin mining but are limited by hardware investment, technical barriers or high electricity costs, cloud mining provides an efficient and convenient alternative. BSTR Miner, an industry-leading cloud mining service provider, announced today that its optimized Dogecoin cloud mining contracts are now fully open, providing global users with a reliable way to easily join the ranks of "Doge Miners".

What is Doge Miner?

"Doge Miner " refers to any individual or entity that participates in Dogecoin (DOGE) mining activities. Dogecoin uses the Scrypt algorithm, and its mining process requires specific computing equipment (mining machines) to solve complex mathematical problems to verify transactions and maintain the security of the blockchain network. Miners who successfully mine blocks will receive DOGE as a reward. However, traditional personal mining faces problems such as high hardware procurement costs, complex professional maintenance, huge power consumption, and noise and heat dissipation.

BSTR Miner: Make it easy to become a "Doge Miner"

BSTR Miner provides users with powerful hash power rental services through advanced cloud data centers. Users do not need to purchase, install or maintain any physical mining machines, nor do they need to deal with complex mining software settings or high electricity bills. Just choose a suitable cloud mining contract on the BSTR Miner platform, you can participate in Dogecoin mining remotely, enjoy daily mining income, and easily become a "Doge Miner on the cloud".

How to join BSTR Miner for Doge Mining?

It only takes a few simple steps to join BSTR Miner to start the Dogecoin cloud mining journey:

Register an account: Visit the BSTR Miner official website ( ) and complete the quick registration using your email or mobile phone number.New users receive a $10 bonus in mining credit upon registration . The platform also features a referral program offering tiered commissions.

Complete the authentication: Complete the necessary identity authentication process (KYC) according to the platform's instructions to ensure account security and compliance.

Choose a Doge Miner contract: Browse the various Dogecoin cloud mining contracts provided by the platform.

Purchase a contract: Choose the contract you like and complete the purchase using supported cryptocurrencies (such as BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, XRP, SOL) or fiat currency payment methods.

Enjoy the benefits: After the contract takes effect, BSTR Miner's mining farm will automatically run mining for you. The DOGE income generated by mining will be automatically distributed to your BSTR Miner platform account wallet every day according to the terms of the contract.

Withdraw income: Users can withdraw DOGE income in their accounts to their own external wallet addresses at any time.

BSTR Miner provides a wide variety of contract options

Understanding the diversity of user needs, BSTR Miner has carefully designed a variety of Dogecoin cloud mining contracts to meet users with different budgets and income expectations:

Beginner experience contract: Low threshold entry, suitable for users who are trying cloud mining for the first time, short-term small investment to experience the fun of Doge Miner.

Standard computing power contract: Provides stable and reliable computing power and revenue cycle, with high cost performance, suitable for users seeking stable returns.

High-yield premium contract: Provides larger computing power scale and better revenue ratio, for professional investors pursuing higher potential returns.

Flexible period contract: Provides contract options of different durations (such as 2 days, 15 days, 30 days, etc.), and users can freely choose according to market expectations and personal plans.





【Click here to view all contract details】

All contract details, including price, contract period, estimated power and expected revenue (based on current network difficulty and currency price estimation, actual revenue may fluctuate) are clearly displayed on the platform to ensure user information transparency and decision-making autonomy.

BSTR Miner's core advantages

Trustworthy infrastructure: BSTR Miner cooperates with the world's top mining farms and uses industry-leading ASIC mining machines to ensure stable and efficient computing power.

Extreme convenience: Eliminate all hardware and technical barriers and start mining with one click.

Controllable costs: The contract price includes all electricity and maintenance costs, there are no hidden fees, and the revenue is clear and predictable.

High transparency: Provide real-time mining data monitoring and profit details query.

Professional security: The platform adopts bank-level security measures to protect user assets and privacy, and provides professional customer service support.

Flexible exit: After the contract expires, users can freely choose to renew or stop.

About BSTR Miner

BSTR Miner is a world-leading cryptocurrency cloud mining service provider, committed to enabling global users to participate in digital asset mining safely, conveniently and efficiently through innovative technical solutions. Founded in 2019, the company has provided professional cloud mining services to millions of users with its stable mining operations, transparent terms of service and excellent user experience. BSTR Miner continues to optimize its services, keep up with market developments, and provide users with strong platform support for mining mainstream cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, Dogecoin DOGE, Litecoin LTC, etc.).

Join the future of Dogecoin mining

"Dogecoin has a strong community base and wide market awareness, and its mining demand has always existed." John Smith, CEO of BSTR Miner, said, "We are very happy to lower the participation threshold through optimized cloud mining solutions, so that more people can easily become 'Doge Miners' and share the dividends of blockchain technology development. BSTR Miner will continue to invest, provide more stable, transparent and diversified contract options, and become a trusted mining partner for users."

Visit the BSTR Miner official website ( ) now to explore the rich Dogecoin cloud mining contracts and start your Doge Miner journey!

Media Contact:

...

Website:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Name: Kevin Cole Email: ...