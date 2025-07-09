Omnicom Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) will publish its second quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading. The company will also host a conference call to review such financial results on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be available at Omnicom's investor relations website, href="" rel="nofollow" omnicomgrou , along with the related earnings press release and slide presentation. A webcast replay will be made available after the call concludes.
About Omnicom
Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit .
