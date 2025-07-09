Pixalate's June 2025 US Publisher Rankings: Top Mobile 'Sports' Apps For Programmatic Advertising Traffic Quality In The Apple App Store And Google Play Store

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's June 2025 rankings, 'MLB', 'CBS Sports App', and 'FOX Sports' were the top three Apple App Store apps within the 'Sports' IAB mobile app category for programmatic ad traffic quality in the United States (U.S.)

London, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the U.S. June 2025 Top Mobile 'Sports' Apps Rankings for Programmatic Advertising Traffic Quality on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The Rankings list mobile apps in the 'Sports' IAB app category based on their programmatic advertising traffic quality, as rated by Pixalate's Publisher Trust Index (PTI). Pixalate also released a United Kingdom (U.K.) version of the report.

Pixalate's Publisher Trust Index is published monthly, highlighting the top apps based on Pixalate's proprietary technology and methodology.

US Mobile PTI Rankings: Top 'Sports' Apps (June 2025)

Apple App Store

MLBCBS Sports AppFOX Sports

Google Play Store

MLBESPNCBS Sports App

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and other metrics. The Publisher Trust Indexes include rankings for over 235 countries across four global regions ( North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM). They also provide breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories. Pixalate's methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology .

Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 500+ million global open programmatic ad impressions across over 100k+ Google Play Store and Apple App Store mobile apps in the 'Sports' IAB category in June 2025 to compile this report.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

DISCLAIMER

The June 2025 Publisher Trust Index (PTI) reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Our reports and indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps and Connected TV (CTV) apps. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. This report is not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app. Per the MRC ,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC ,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

