(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:35 AM EST - Fortuna Mining Corp. : Reports production results for the second quarter of 2025 from its three operating mines located in West Africa and Latin America. Q2 2025 highlights: Gold production from ongoing operations of 61,736 ounces; compared to 56,000 oz Au in Q2 2024 and 58,820 oz Au in Q1 2025. Fortuna Mining Corp. shares T are trading up $0.35 at $8.92.

