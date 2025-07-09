Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Meridian Mining UK S

Meridian Mining UK S


2025-07-09 03:10:19
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:46 AM EST - Meridian Mining UK S : Report the delineation of multiple stacked layers of Au-Cu-Ag ore, drilled at its advanced Cabaçal Au-Cu-Ag VMS project. Results included CD-702's 28.6m @ 3.5g/t AuEq (2.6% CuEq) from 127.6m, in the more sparsely drilled southeastern sector of the Cabaçal PFS open-pit. Meridian Mining UK S shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.76.

MENAFN09072025000212011056ID1109781160

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search