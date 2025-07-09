New Design Of Rod End Joint Bearing Wins Customer Recognition
1 integration: Remove the plastic ball bowl and replace the original 2.5mm-thick bottom gasket with a 10mm-thick part shaped like a ball bowl, significantly enhancing load-bearing capacity.
2 upgrade: Change the connection mode between the outer ring and the gasket from spinning to threaded connection (external threads of the ball bowl matched with internal threads of the outer ring), and fix it with two spot welds at the bottom.
3 surface strengthening: Perform high-frequency quenching on the contact surface with the screw ball head to extend service life and load-bearing capacity.
4 optimization: Adjust the internal structure and heat treatment requirements of the outer ring accordingly.
After confirming process feasibility and cost, the new design plan was successfully approved by the client, and a new order was placed in early June professional technical services to clients and solving their core needs is what our company has always been committed to!
