Powering Progress: ISD Harnesses Solar Energy To Drive Sustainable Automation

ISD Drives Sustainable Automation at Headquarter Building

- Bob O'DetteWIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Integrated Systems Design (ISD), a sister company of Andersen Material Handling (AMH), and a trusted systems integrator of innovative automation and material handling solutions, is excited to announce the installation of advanced solar panel systems across three key locations in Southeast Michigan. This commitment to renewable energy highlights ISD's dedication to sustainability, operational efficiency, and technological advancement, positioning ISD as a forward-thinking partner for businesses seeking eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions.The installations, completed by Michigan Solar Solutions, include large-scale rooftop solar arrays at ISD's facility in Wixom, as well as at AMH's Power Center in Walled Lake and AMH headquarters in Wixom. As one of the largest private solar projects in Oakland County, this initiative aligns with Michigan's“Clean Energy Future Plan” and supports the state's renewable energy goals. This substantial step toward green energy is expected to significantly reduce ISD's carbon footprint and energy expenses, setting a powerful example for sustainable business practices in the automation industry.“Solar energy not only aligns with our environmental goals, but also provides reliable, clean power for our facilities, enabling us to lower operational costs and focus on driving value for our clients,” said Bob O'Dette, COO of AMH.“These installations reinforce our commitment to innovation while supporting Michigan's renewable energy targets. It's a win-win for the environment as well as our business growth.”The solar panels are designed to convert sunlight into consistent, renewable power, reducing dependence on the grid and providing energy even during Michigan's cloudy weather. By harnessing solar energy, ISD anticipates a significant reduction in energy costs while actively supporting Michigan's goal of achieving 50% renewable energy by 2030.“At ISD, we believe that leading by example is essential,” said Tony Morgott, a VP at ISD. He continued,“As an organization dedicated to optimizing customers' performance levels in their warehouse, distribution centers, and manufacturing operations through advanced technology, we must incorporate sustainable solutions like solar power into our operations to stay competitive and environmentally responsible.”The installations are projected to offer a strong return on investment (ROI) through lower utility costs and potential financial incentives for surplus energy production. ISD is committed to adopting technologies that drive operational efficiency while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for the industry.ABOUT INTEGRATED SYSTEMS DESIGN - ISDIntegrated Systems Design is a comprehensive systems integrator of automated solutions for warehouses, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and wholesale applications improving processes and productivity while reducing operational costs. Whether providing consulting services to meet current issues or developing future scalable plans to address industry challenges, ISD creates value for a broad range of industries tailoring systems to clients' specific requirements.ISD expertise ranges from handling, storing, and picking pieces (eaches), cases, pallets, build lines, and special or custom handling solutions. Products and services include automatic storage and retrieval (ASRS), conveyor, robotics, batch stations, shuttles, pick-to-light, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), controls, software (including inventory management, WCS, WMS, MES, and ERP).

