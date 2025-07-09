SOS Inventory, The Ultimate Quickbooks Companion For Inventory Management Unveils Bold Rebrand And New Website

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This rebrand marks a pivotal moment for SOS Inventory as we align our identity with our mission to empower QuickBook users to efficiently manage their inventory at every stage of the process," said Jason Daniels, President of SOS Inventory. "Our new website and refreshed brand reflect our commitment in delivering an affordable and easy to use add on that helping our customers stay consistent in an inconsistent environment."

The rebrand highlights SOS Inventory's robust manufacturing workflow capabilities, established e-commerce integrations including Shopify and BigCommerce, and set the stage for our highly anticipated upcoming release of Version 9.0.

The new site serves as a hub for QuickBook users to explore the capabilities of SOS Inventory's platform, updates, request demos, and even start a free14-day trial.

View SOS Inventory's New Website Here:

About SOS Inventory

SOS Inventory is the ultimate QuickBooks companion for inventory management. Designed specifically to expand QuickBooks Online inventory management capabilities, SOS Inventory gives organizations the tools they need to maintain EVERY aspect of their inventory from accurate inventory counts, warehouse operations, manufactured goods, and everything in between.

Give your inventory a lifeline with SOS Inventory – try it free for 14-days. Visit sosinventory

