PROPOSED GUESS? SHAREHODLER BUYOUT ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation Into Proposed Buyout Of Guess? Inc. (NYSE: GES) Shareholders Does $13.00 Per Share Represent Sufficient Monetary Consideration For GES Investors?
Click here for additional information about this investigation:
On March 17, 2025, Guess? announced that it had received a proposal from WHP Global to buy out unaffiliated Guess? shareholders at a price of $13.00 per share .
The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed buyout price is fair to Guess? shareholders and represents sufficient monetary consideration for GES shares. Notably, the proposed $13.00 per share offer is (i) significantly lower than Guess?'s 52-week high price of over $33.00 per share and (ii) lower than analyst price targets on GES shares of over $18.00 per share .
Legal Disclaimer:
