Metro D.C. Church Construction Progress: Church Of The Advent Renovation Led By Scott-Long Construction

- John Scott, CEO of SLCCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scott-Long Construction (SLC), a commercial construction company based in the Washington Metropolitan Region, announces progress to bring the historic Church of the Advent building in Washington, DC, up to safety and design standards.The church construction project reflects the company's expertise in using period-appropriate building materials and techniques to maintain the historical integrity of the space, while updating it to meet the needs of today's congregation.As part of the church's ongoing "For the City" campaign, SLC is working to restore the building to meet modern safety and accessibility standards while preserving its architectural beauty and historical significance.Among the improvements to the building, the SLC team is upgrading the HVAC system and implementing crucial safety upgrades. Additionally, SLC is making significant improvements to the church's fire alarm and sprinkler systems, and making stabilization updates to the sanctuary balcony and adding an ADA-compliant lift to the second floor.“We're proud to help bring new life to Church of the Advent,” said John Scott, CEO of SLC.“As a historic property, it carries deep meaning for the community, and we're focused on preserving that legacy while making it safe, functional, and ready for the future.”About Scott-Long ConstructionScott-Long Construction is an ongoing leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long-standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

