Onyx And Itiliti Health Launch Onyxos Connector Solution To Revolutionize Electronic Prior Authorization

Onyx and Itiliti Health Launch OnyxOS Connector for Prior Authorization API

Onyx and Itiliti Health launch OnyxOS Connector enabling health plans to comply with CMS Prior Authorization API compliance requirements.

- Michael Lunzer, CEO, Itiliti HealthMISSION HILLS, KS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Onyx , a leading innovator in healthcare interoperability solutions, and Itiliti Health , a pioneer in advanced prior authorization automation, are pleased to announce their partnership with the launch of the OnyxOS Connector Solution. This groundbreaking integration is designed to significantly streamline electronic prior authorization (EPA) processes, enhance compliance with regulatory standards, including CMS 0057-F, and optimize workflow efficiency for both healthcare providers and payers.The OnyxOS Connector leverages Onyx's expertise in interoperability combined with Itiliti Health's sophisticated clinical decision support (CDS) and prior authorization support (PAS) technology. Together, these integrated capabilities facilitate seamless, real-time data exchange, automate decision-making processes, and substantially reduce administrative overhead.Key highlights of the OnyxOS Connector solution include:- Seamless Prior Authorization Automation: API-driven automation eliminates manual processes, significantly speeding up authorizations from days to mere minutes.- Compliance with CMS and FHIR Standards: Ensures strict adherence to CMS 0057-F, FHIR interoperability, and other prior authorization regulations, reducing compliance risk.- Enhanced Data Exchange Efficiency: Real-time, bidirectional data sharing through advanced CRD Hook, FHIR, and PAS protocols.- Improved Provider and Payer Experience: Minimizes delays in care delivery by optimizing authorization workflows and offering real-time updates and transparent tracking.-Expanded Prior Auth Transparency: Greater transparency across prior auth requirements and decisioning speeds up access to care and improves trust between payers, providers and patients."Our partnership with Itiliti Health through the OnyxOS Connector represents a transformative advancement for healthcare interoperability," said Balaji Narayanan, Chief Product Officer at Onyx. "We're committed to simplifying complex authorization processes, improving patient care, and driving significant cost savings for providers and payers alike.""This integration marks a major step forward in reducing administrative burden and accelerating healthcare delivery," stated Micheal Lunzer, CEO at Itiliti Health. "The synergy between Onyx's interoperability platform and our automation technology will empower healthcare organizations to achieve unprecedented efficiency and compliance."The integration is expected to deliver considerable benefits, including faster processing times, enhanced compliance with CMS and HIPAA regulations, substantial cost savings, and scalable cloud-based deployment ensuring high availability and robust security.The deployment of the OnyxOS Connector solution as part of OnyxOS will follow a structured implementation timeline, beginning with requirement analysis and concluding with a full-scale production rollout within 12 weeks.For more information about the OnyxOS Connector solution and how it can optimize prior authorization workflows or to request a demo, please visit---About Itiliti Health:Through our innovative solutions, Itiliti Health is at the forefront of transforming the prior authorization landscape. By eliminating unnecessary manual processes, implementing automation, and streamlining operations, we significantly reduce administrative burdens and operational and clinical costs. Our approach not only enhances efficiency and creates significant cost savings for payers but also improves the satisfaction of healthcare providers and patients alike, making the entire healthcare delivery system more effective and responsive.About Onyx:Onyx provides advanced healthcare interoperability solutions designed to simplify and automate complex healthcare workflows. Its technology seamlessly connects healthcare providers, payers, and patients to improve healthcare outcomes and operational efficiency.

