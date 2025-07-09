Commonwealth Credit Union Selects Lumin Digital To Power Personalized, Future-Ready Digital Banking Experience

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud-native digital banking provider, Lumin Digital , today announced it has been selected by Frankfort, KY-based Commonwealth Credit Union as its new digital banking provider.

Commonwealth Credit Union sought a digital banking provider that would deliver a distinctive experience for its members. Lumin Digital stood out for its purpose-driven and forward-thinking approach to innovation and its ability to provide a digital banking experience tailored to members' individual needs.

"As the digital banking landscape continues to evolve, members expect more personalized, intuitive experiences," said Kelley Michalik, Chief Commercial Officer at Lumin Digital. "We're proud to partner with Commonwealth Credit Union to deliver a digital banking platform that not only meets the needs of today's digital-first members, but also positions Commonwealth to grow and adapt as technology and expectations advance."

"Lumin Digital has consistently demonstrated a culture that closely mirrors our own - purpose-driven and member-focused," said Doug Graham, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer of Commonwealth Credit Union. "Lumin provides not only the innovative platform we were seeking, but also a forward-looking vision that aligns with what our members deserve."

By selecting Lumin Digital as its new digital banking provider, Commonwealth Credit Union's members will receive an always-on personalized digital banking experience and regular feature updates without service disruptions.

Established in 1951, Commonwealth Credit Union is the largest credit union in Kentucky, serving over 130,000 members across the nation with a mission to better lives. Consistently recognized as one of the best, Commonwealth Credit Union made Newsweek's Best 250 Regional Banks and Credit Unions list two years running. Headquartered in Kentucky, it's known as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for seven years in a row.

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. Lumin has received top marks from clients on the G2 Marketplace for digital banking software. For more information, visit lumindigital .

