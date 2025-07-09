Pre-Orders Opened On July 8 For Girls' Frontline LTLX7000 Statue
Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Girls' Frontline LTLX7000" Statue. Pre-orders began July 8, 2025 (JST); release set for January 2027.ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the training and strategy simulation game "Girls' Frontline", LTLX7000 joins the Ultimate Premium Masterline series.
LTLX7000 is a shotgun-type Tactical Doll known for her high combat capability, backed by powerful skills and impressive stats. This 1/4 scale statue brings her iconic key visual into three-dimensional form under the supervision of illustrator AF_KURO.
The statue faithfully captures key design elements such as her refined facial features and blushing cheeks, her braided half-up hairstyle, and her outfit incorporating sheer materials. Her signature shotgun and large defensive shield have also been recreated with meticulous detail.
The base is designed to evoke a battlefield, featuring scattered rubble, ammunition, and the wreckage of destroyed enemy units. This desolate setting serves as a visual contrast to LTLX7000's composed beauty.
In addition, the bonus version includes an acrylic block featuring the title logo. With its clear finish and substantial weight, it's a collectible item that enhances the display experience.
Product Name:
Ultimate Premium Masterline Girls' Frontline LTLX7000 Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1099
Edition Size: TBD
Arrival Date: January 2027
Scale: 1/4
H: 60cm W: 40cm D: 28cm
Weight: 8.7kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items
・Girls' Frontline -themed Base
・ Acrylic Block [BONUS PART]
Copyright:
Copyrights (C)SUNBORN Network Technology Co., Ltd. All rights Reserved.
Copyrights (C)SUNBORN Japan Co., Ltd. All rights Reserved.
For more details, visit our online store
LTLX7000 Product PV
