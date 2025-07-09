Lithuania Participates In Ukraine Recovery Conference In Italy's Rome
Minister Budrys emphasized Lithuania's multi-dimensional support for Ukraine, underscoring that the contribution goes beyond funding.
“Lithuania invests not only financial resources but also trust, knowledge, and people into Ukraine's recovery. Our recent decision to allocate funds from penalties for sanctions violations toward the rehabilitation of Ukrainian veterans sends a strong political message, and we will encourage other partners to adopt similar measures,” said Budrys.
During the conference, several important bilateral agreements are set to be signed between Lithuanian and Ukrainian institutions. These agreements will enhance Lithuania's role in supporting reform in Ukraine's education, healthcare, and public administration sectors.
Lithuania will also officially join the European Union's EU4Reconstruction initiative, which aims to strengthen institutional coordination and improve construction standards in Ukraine's rebuilding process.
Minister Budrys is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion focused on advancing the goal of Ukraine's EU membership by 2030. The discussion will explore concrete tools and support measures to help accelerate the country's integration.
In addition to government participation, Lithuanian businesses have also been invited to attend the conference. Companies interested in contributing to Ukraine's recovery will explore international project opportunities and develop public-private partnerships.
The conference reaffirms Lithuania's commitment to helping shape a sustainable and resilient future for Ukraine, both through practical collaboration and high-level political engagement.
