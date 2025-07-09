LQWD Secures C$12.3 Million Financing Led By Polar Asset Management To Advance Bitcoin Lightning Strategy



The Brokered Offering was exclusively led by Polar Asset Management Partners Participants in the Non-Brokered Offering include Company's largest shareholder, UTXO Management (through the fund 210k Capital, LP)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) (" LQWD " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based Bitcoin-backed company and provider of enterprise-grade infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is pleased to announce that it has received an irrevocable subscription agreement for the aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,000,000 (approximately US$7,300,000) from Polar Asset Management Partners, a leading global asset manager, as the lead investor in its brokered offering (the " Brokered Offering "), priced at C$4.10 (US$3.00) per common share.

Additionally, LQWD has commitments for up to C$2,300,000 (approximately US$1,700,000) through its non-brokered offering (the " Non-Brokered Offering "), with participation from UTXO Management (via its 210k Capital, LP fund), LQWD Bitcoin Advisor Jesse Myers, and other strategic investors.

This financing will fuel LQWD's plans to expand its Bitcoin holdings and accelerate the growth of its Lightning Network infrastructure, driving the Company's long-term strategy and strengthening its market position.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole agent and book runner in connection with the Brokered Offering, which is being conducted on a best-efforts private placement basis.

The Brokered Offering is expected to close on or about July 10, 2025, or such other date or dates as the Company and Maxim may agree (the " Closing Date "). Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

The Company expects certain directors and officers of the Company, being related parties as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), to participate in the Offering. Any such resulting related party transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation requirement and shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of any Common Shares issued to such persons will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Common Shares to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Polar Asset Management Partners

Based in Toronto and founded in 1991, Polar is a global alternative asset manager. Polar focuses on niche-oriented strategies which have attracted investors from around the world. As of December 31, 2024 Polar managed US$6.1 billion across four primary offerings: the flagship Polar Multi-Strategy Fund, a US equity long/short strategy known as Polar Long/Short Fund, Polar Micro-Cap Fund, and Polar CRS Fund-1. For more information visit: .

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at scale. As one of the first public companies dedicated to Lightning infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes designed to earn transaction fees and support network liquidity.

With a strategic Bitcoin treasury and infrastructure positioned for scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the growing use of Lightning as a global payments solution.

