Qatar PM, Egypt PM meet to enhance bilateral cooperation
(MENAFN) Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly in Doha on Tuesday to review regional developments and enhance cooperation between their countries.
According to a statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting placed particular emphasis on strengthening economic and investment partnerships.
The leaders also addressed the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip, reaffirming their joint mediation efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire. These efforts are focused on enabling the release of prisoners and detainees and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, where conditions remain dire.
Both parties reiterated their commitment to supporting all regional and international initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and promoting long-term peace and stability in the region.
