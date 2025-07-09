NEW KITCHENAID® HARD-ANODIZED CERAMIC INDUCTION COOKWARE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Engineered to meet the demands of everyday use,cookware is expertly crafted with hard-anodized aluminum – which is 8x harder than traditional aluminum, ultra-durable, and delivers fast, even heating.collection features forged construction that adds extra metal where it's needed most, including a thicker base for efficient, even heating and greater resistance to daily wear, and reinforced rims that hold up to everyday use, like tapping off sauce or food from utensils. This versatile cookware collection can be used on all stovetops, including induction.

The collection's ceramic nonstick interior – made without PFAS, BPA, lead, or cadmium** – delivers effortless food release and fast cleanup. Though dishwasher safe for added convenience, handwashing is recommended to help preserve its ceramic nonstick surface over time.

The KitchenAid® Hard-Anodized Ceramic Induction collection features a creamy Milkshake-hued ceramic interior and comes in a choice of three stylish exterior colors for a beautiful kitchen-to-table presentation. Tempered glass lids with thick metal rims help lock in heat and flavor, while making it easy to monitor food as it cooks. Ergonomically designed stainless steel handles offer a secure, comfortable grip. Ideal for both stovetop and oven use, this cookware is oven safe to 500°F (350°F with lids).

KitchenAid® Hard-Anodized Ceramic Induction cookware is offered in the following sets and open stock items:



10-Piece Set: 1.5 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan, 8.25 inch Open Frying Pan, and 10 inch Open Frying Pan ($299.99)



10-inch Frying Pan (Porcelain White and Agave): $54.99



2 Qt. Covered Saucepan (Porcelain White and Agave): $59.99



Twin Pack Set (Porcelain White and Agave): 8.25 inch and 10-inch Frying Pans ($69.99)



12.25 inch Covered Frying Pan: $89.99

5 Qt. Covered Saute Pan (Porcelain White and Agave): $99.99

* All pricing is suggested retail (please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing).

**Product design does not involve intentionally adding to the interior coating these materials, which may otherwise be present in the environment.

For further information on other KitchenAid cookware collections, consumers are welcomed to visit , or call the website's toll-free number, 1-800-450-0156.

About KitchenAid

Since introducing its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has continued to build on the legacy of those icons, creating a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.

About Meyer

KitchenAid cookware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to KitchenAid, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Rachael Ray®, AyeshaTM Curry, Hestan Nanobond, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation U.S.