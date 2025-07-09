Hiab's Half-Year Financial Report Januaryjune 2025 To Be Published On Wednesday, 23 July 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIAB CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 JULY 2025 AT 15:30 PM (EEST)

Hiab's half-year financial report January–June 2025 to be published on Wednesday, 23 July 2025

Hiab Corporation will publish its half-year financial report January–June 2025 on Wednesday, 23 July 2025 at approximately 8:00 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President and CEO Scott Phillips and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at by the latest 9:30 a.m. EEST.

To ask questions during the conference, please register via the following link: After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at . A recording of the event will be published on Hiab's website later during the day.

For further information, please contact:

Oscar Törnwall, IR Manager, Tel. +358 40 7050 894, oscar.tornwall(at)hiab.com





Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road loadhandling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people.



