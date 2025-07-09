Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium Launches 'Mímisbrunnr's Loop' Update, Introduces New Content And Anime Expo Activation

Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium Launches 'Mímisbrunnr's Loop' Update, Introduces New Content And Anime Expo Activation
The update expands the game's roster with new“Elite Dolls,” unlockable characters equipped with unique weapons and storylines. Players will also find a range of new in-game features, including animated outfits, bonus login rewards, and the return of fan-favorite content with refreshed mechanics.
Key Features of the Mímisbrunnr's Loop Update:
. New Elite Dolls: Springfield and Faye join the tactical roster with exclusive weaponry and unlockable content.
. Login Campaign: Players can receive up to 40 banner pulls and additional items through a limited-time event.
.Interactive Outfits: Animated costumes debut with 3D effects and main screen customization features.
.Expanded Game Modes: New tactical challenges, including Artifact Recovery and Defense Mode in Assault Simulation, offer deeper gameplay.
.Quality-of-Life Improvements: System upgrades include CG playlist customization, past event replays, and new boss encounters.
Anime Expo Activation:
As part of the update's launch, Sunborn brought the in-game Zucchero Café to life at Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles. The exhibit featured cosplayers, themed merchandise, and giveaways, including limited-edition collectibles and signed artwork.
About Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium
Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium is a cross-platform tactical RPG developed by Sunborn Network Technology. As the official sequel to Girls' Frontline, the game features turn-based combat, 3D animation using Non-Photorealistic Rendering (NPR) techniques, and customizable character progression. Players command Tactical Dolls (T-Dolls) - stylized androids modeled after real-world firearms - through strategic missions set in a post-apocalyptic universe.
Additional Information:
For details about the update or upcoming events, visit:
