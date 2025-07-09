Join Digital Recognized In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Enterprise Wired And Wireless LAN Infrastructure

Join is well-positioned to deliver "lights out" network operations and rich geospatial and IEQ analytics

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Digital announced today it has been named as a Niche Player in the June 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure . Join has been recognized in the Magic Quadrant for the first time. Join was one of 15 companies to be recognized in this year's Magic Quadrant.

Join's innovative approach to enterprise networking combines advanced AI and machine learning capabilities with a cloud-native architecture to deliver simplified network operations and enhanced business intelligence. The company's solutions enable organizations to reduce operational complexity while gaining valuable insights into internal environmental quality, workspace utilization and network performance.

"We believe that being recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects the value we're delivering to customers who are looking beyond traditional networking approaches to gain a competitive advantage in their industry," said Karl May, CEO and Co-founder of Join Digital. " We're making it obsolete for companies to manage their own networks."

Join's Network-as-a-Service solution, Orion, and its cloud networking platform, Join Graphite, have been adopted by companies throughout the U.S., Canada, Japan, and the U.K. to address their high performance, highly secure campus networking needs.

The evaluation for inclusion in the Magic Quadrant is based on specific criteria that analyzed overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Join Digital's strengths and cautions.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, Mike Leibovitz, Christian Canales, Tim Zimmerman, Nauman Raja, XX June 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Join Digital

Join Digital is a leading provider of networking technology and network-as-a-service solutions. Join delivers radically simplified, cost-effective cloud-native networks for enterprise campus, branch, and distributed offices, and retail, hospitality and other environments.

