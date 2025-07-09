403
Confidence among US business declines due to uncertainty over trade policies
(MENAFN) Business sentiment in the United States has taken a notable hit in recent weeks, with growing trade policy uncertainty impacting both major corporations and small enterprises, according to two newly released surveys.
One quarterly survey, conducted by Deloitte from June 4 to June 18, showed that financial executives across North America have significantly scaled back their economic outlooks amid increasing concerns over global tensions and economic instability.
The survey, which gathered input from 200 chief financial officers (CFOs) at firms generating at least $1 billion in annual revenue, revealed a drop in overall CFO confidence—from 6.4 in the first quarter to 5.4 in the second. Only 23 percent of the CFOs surveyed described the North American economy as “good now,” a steep decline from 50 percent in the previous quarter.
Expectations for growth also slid across key performance areas, including revenue, earnings, and capital spending, as many companies adjusted their forecasts downward in response to the uncertain environment.
