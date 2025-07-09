Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani President, Armenian PM Set to Meet in Abu Dhabi

2025-07-09 07:21:11
(MENAFN) A high-stakes bilateral meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled for Thursday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

According to a Wednesday announcement from the Azerbaijani presidency, the summit is part of the continuing peace efforts aimed at resolving tensions between the two neighboring countries in the Southern Caucasus.

Armenia’s government also verified the meeting via a Telegram statement, noting that Pashinyan will hold the discussions during his official working visit to the Gulf state.

The statement further revealed that later today, Pashinyan is expected to have talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president.

