Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Announces Brian Kane As Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ("WCAS"), a leading private equity firm focused on healthcare and technology, today announced that Brian Kane has become a Senior Advisor to its Healthcare Group.

Mr. Kane brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across healthcare services, health plan operations and capital markets. Most recently, he served as President of Aetna, a subsidiary of CVS Health, leading an organization that serves approximately 35 million members across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and ancillary businesses. Prior to Aetna, he was Chief Financial Officer at Humana, where he oversaw financial operations and helped drive the company's strategic transformation. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kane spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs advising on major healthcare and other industry transactions.

In his new role, Mr. Kane will advise WCAS's healthcare team in their ongoing efforts to foster innovative collaborations and strategic partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem.

"We are excited to have Brian support our team," said Scott Mackesy, Managing Partner. "His leadership at both Aetna and Humana, combined with his deep industry knowledge, will be a significant asset as we continue to partner with leading healthcare companies and pursue new areas of growth."

David Caluori, General Partner, added, "Brian's broad experience across the healthcare ecosystem will enhance our ability to develop innovative strategies as well as expand our presence in the payor and provider sectors."

Mr. Kane commented, "I have long admired WCAS's reputation for partnering with outstanding management teams and driving meaningful change in healthcare. I look forward to working closely with WCAS advising on creative and complex new opportunities that advance healthcare delivery and improve outcomes for patients and communities."

Mr. Kane holds an MBA from Harvard University and a BA in Economics and Political Science from Stanford University. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the New York Historical and several nonprofit and industry boards.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit .

