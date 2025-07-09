403
Drilling rig overturns in Gulf of Suez
(MENAFN) A drilling rig has capsized in Egypt’s Gulf of Suez, resulting in the deaths of four crew members and six others reported missing, according to Egypt’s Petroleum Ministry and local media outlet Al-Youm as-Sabia. The rig, named Adam Marine 12, overturned on Tuesday evening in the Mount Oil area of the Red Sea, roughly 300 kilometers south of the Suez Canal.
The rig was operating under the Offshore Shukheir Oil Company (OSOCO) in a concession managed by offshore drilling firm ADES. At the time of the accident, the barge was being moved to a new drilling location, Reuters reported, citing industry sources. OSOCO was responsible for the drilling operations using the rig.
The Petroleum Ministry confirmed that it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities and regional partners to manage the incident.
The Red Sea and the Suez Canal, a crucial maritime corridor linking Europe and Asia, have experienced increased instability since late 2023. This follows attacks on vessels by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, which have disrupted shipping traffic in the area.
The Suez Canal remains a key artery for global trade, with Kpler data showing that about 10-12% of the world’s crude oil exports and 14-15% of refined oil products like gasoline and diesel pass through the Red Sea region.
