Sealingtech Boosts Production Of Dod Cyber Hunt Kits With NCS Technologies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Leveraging NCS's nearly 30-year large scale U.S. Government manufacturing experience will significantly increase SealingTech's Cyber Hunt Kit production for the DoD and drive cost efficiencies," says Brad Hatcher, SealingTech's Chief Product Officer. "This partnership strengthens our industry-leading cyber hunt kit capabilities by enabling rapid production expansion to meet urgent customer requirements."

SealingTech & NCS collaboration boosts Cyber Hunt Kit production 5x to meet defense mission demand with speed, scale.

Post thi

This collaboration allows for scalable and cost-effective growth in SealingTech's server manufacturing capabilities. It leverages the high-volume production capabilities of NCS to produce standardized base nodes, thus significantly increasing production, reducing internal assembly time, and enabling rapid ramp-up capabilities in response to the customer's evolving mission needs.

Highly trained members of the SealingTech and NCS production teams are located in the Washington, D.C. metro area and work from NCS's 108,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Manassas, Virginia and SealingTech's 35,000 sq ft integration facility in Stevensville, Maryland. This co-location ensures seamless execution, real-time decision making, and continuity for producing highly reliable products quickly.

"NCS's extensive computer manufacturing experience and proven track record with supporting large-scale DoD deployments will be instrumental in optimizing the production of the Cyber Hunt Kits. Our secure state-of-the-art production environment, proven processes, and highly trained staff will ensure deployment success," says Steve Stuck, NCS Vice President, Appliance & Server Engineering.

SealingTech's and NCS's combined extensive ISO-certified supply chain and quality management programs ensure that every kit is mission-ready, reliable, and proven before delivery.

"This new agreement enables SealingTech to drive innovation forward at scale while collaborating closely with our customer," Hatcher says. "It supports our commitment to delivering quality, ensuring mission readiness, and reinforces our focus to provide the best defensive cybersecurity solutions for our customers."

About NCS Technologies

NCS Technologies is a leading technology solutions provider, headquartered in Manassas, VA, with deep expertise in designing, manufacturing, and integrating specialized computer hardware. NCS is dedicated to delivering customized, high-performance, and secure computing solutions that meet the stringent and unique requirements of their diverse clientele, including U.S. federal government agencies, the military, and commercial enterprises. Leveraging their in-house manufacturing capabilities and strategic partnerships with leading technology OEMs, NCS Technologies provides end-to-end solutions, emphasizing reliability, quality, and a solutions-oriented approach to address complex technological challenges. For more information, visit .

About Sealing Technologies

Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN ), remains a trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect the federal government and private enterprises. Veteran-founded, SealingTech uses vast cyberspace experience and knowledge to provide cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services that support the US and its allies. For more information visit .

SOURCE Sealing Technologies