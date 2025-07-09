403
Japan Slams Trump’s 25 Percent Tariff, Pursues Talks
(MENAFN) Japan voiced strong regret on Tuesday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to enforce a 25-percent tariff on Japanese imports starting August 1, according to local reports. Despite the setback, Tokyo reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing bilateral negotiations.
Japan’s lead tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, held a roughly 40-minute phone conversation with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on the same day, during which he conveyed Japan’s deep disappointment, a local news agency reported.
After the call, Akazawa told reporters that Japan aims to secure an agreement acceptable to both nations and pledged to intensify talks to finalize a mutually advantageous “package” by the extended August 1 deadline.
This newly announced 25-percent tariff rate exceeds the previously declared 24-percent “reciprocal tariff” set for Japan on April 2. Importantly, this will be applied separately from the current sector-specific tariffs, which already include a 25-percent levy on vehicles and auto parts, as well as 50-percent duties on steel and aluminum.
Trump disclosed the updated tariff rate in a letter addressed to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, which was shared via social media. The U.S. president also cautioned that any further increases in tariffs on American products would trigger equivalent retaliatory measures from his administration.
Speaking at a tariff task force meeting earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Ishiba called Trump’s decision “truly regrettable” but reiterated that talks will proceed toward a deal that benefits both countries.
"We will continue to engage in negotiations with the United States to explore the possibility of reaching a mutually beneficial deal while protecting our national interests," Ishiba said during the session.
So far, bilateral tariff discussions, including planned face-to-face summits, have failed to produce significant breakthroughs. The report highlighted ongoing deadlock over the automotive sector, a major sticking point due to its economic significance for both countries.
Akazawa emphasized on Tuesday that “there will be no package deal without an agreement on the auto sector.”
