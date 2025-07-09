Vocal critic of West wants reelection as Ugandan president

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has declared his intention to run for a seventh term in the 2026 elections, potentially extending his nearly four-decade-long rule to almost 50 years. Known for his strong opposition to Western influence in Uganda, Museveni made the announcement after collecting nomination papers from his ruling party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), in Kampala.Speaking to supporters, Museveni said he felt energized by public backing during his nationwide tour and pledged to focus on boosting local industries such as sugar and coffee processing. He also promised to intensify efforts to combat corruption if reelected.Having governed Uganda since 1986, Museveni is the third longest-serving non-royal head of state globally, following leaders in Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon. His tenure has attracted international criticism over his suppression of opposition voices, constitutional changes removing presidential age and term limits, and strict anti-LGBTQ legislation.In 2023, he signed a controversial law imposing the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which led to condemnation and sanctions from the US and other Western nations. Museveni rejected these critiques as foreign meddling, asserting Uganda would not be controlled by donors like the World Bank, which halted new funding over human rights concerns.He frequently condemns Western aid conditions as a form of neocolonialism. Uganda recently became a partner state of BRICS, joining several African countries aiming to diversify economic ties beyond the West.On social media, Museveni highlighted Uganda’s developmental progress under his leadership and set an ambitious goal to grow the nation’s economy to $500 billion in the next five years.Speculation persists that Museveni is preparing his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, commander of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces, as his successor. Muhoozi stoked rumors by briefly posting on X his intention to run for president in 2026. Opposition parties have criticized this as an attempt to establish a political dynasty, an accusation Museveni denies.

MENAFN09072025000045015687ID1109778147