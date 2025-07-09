403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Study reveals water hazard in S-African schools
(MENAFN) A South African environmental group has discovered that 43% of schools involved in a recent water testing project found their water samples contaminated with harmful bacteria, according to findings released on Wednesday.
Statistics South Africa reported in 2024 that only 36.7% of the rural population has access to safe drinking water, compared to 71.8% in urban areas. The country's water infrastructure is also under pressure, with 29% of water supply systems classified as being in critical condition, according to the 2023 Blue Drop report.
The Water Community Action Network (WaterCAN), launched in March, engaged teachers and students from 95 schools across eight provinces to test local water sources using citizen science kits created by iLAB. Of the 54 schools that submitted data, 23 revealed contaminated water. Tank water was the most affected, with 73% testing positive for bacteria such as coliforms and Escherichia coli, followed by 66% of river water and 23% of tap water samples failing safety standards.
WaterCAN’s executive director, Dr. Ferrial Adam, emphasized the broader impact: “This isn’t just a water issue. Children can’t learn if they’re sick, unsafe, or without access to something as basic as clean water.”
The Department of Basic Education’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, responded by saying, “It is critical that as a country we should address all the matters raised in the report to ensure that our learners consume clean, safe water,” as quoted by IOL.
While infrastructure is gradually improving, millions across Africa still lack access to safe drinking water. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported in 2023 that about 70% of people in African countries have access to basic water services. However, access is far lower in countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo (19%), Ethiopia (12.6%), Central African Republic (6.2%), and Chad (5.6%), with the Republic of the Congo at a higher 46%.
Lack of clean water increases the risk of diseases such as cholera, dysentery, hepatitis A, and typhoid fever. In Chad, poor water quality was responsible for 10% of deaths in 2019, with similarly high rates in the Central African Republic, Niger, South Sudan, and Nigeria.
Statistics South Africa reported in 2024 that only 36.7% of the rural population has access to safe drinking water, compared to 71.8% in urban areas. The country's water infrastructure is also under pressure, with 29% of water supply systems classified as being in critical condition, according to the 2023 Blue Drop report.
The Water Community Action Network (WaterCAN), launched in March, engaged teachers and students from 95 schools across eight provinces to test local water sources using citizen science kits created by iLAB. Of the 54 schools that submitted data, 23 revealed contaminated water. Tank water was the most affected, with 73% testing positive for bacteria such as coliforms and Escherichia coli, followed by 66% of river water and 23% of tap water samples failing safety standards.
WaterCAN’s executive director, Dr. Ferrial Adam, emphasized the broader impact: “This isn’t just a water issue. Children can’t learn if they’re sick, unsafe, or without access to something as basic as clean water.”
The Department of Basic Education’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, responded by saying, “It is critical that as a country we should address all the matters raised in the report to ensure that our learners consume clean, safe water,” as quoted by IOL.
While infrastructure is gradually improving, millions across Africa still lack access to safe drinking water. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported in 2023 that about 70% of people in African countries have access to basic water services. However, access is far lower in countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo (19%), Ethiopia (12.6%), Central African Republic (6.2%), and Chad (5.6%), with the Republic of the Congo at a higher 46%.
Lack of clean water increases the risk of diseases such as cholera, dysentery, hepatitis A, and typhoid fever. In Chad, poor water quality was responsible for 10% of deaths in 2019, with similarly high rates in the Central African Republic, Niger, South Sudan, and Nigeria.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment