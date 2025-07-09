Save Nimisha Priya From Death: Kerala MLA Writes To PM Modi Seeking Intervention

Delhi: Kerala MP and former minister K Radhakrishnan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting urgent intervention to overturn the death sentence of Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse imprisoned in Sanaa for murdering a Yemeni citizen. The execution has been confirmed for July 16 and efforts are ongoing to make the victim's family accept the blood money.

The letter urges PM Modi to take action to prevent the execution as there is still time for the execution. K. Radhakrishnan stated that he is also working with the Foreign Minister's office to facilitate the process.

Meanwhile, Central Government sources have confirmed ongoing efforts to prevent the execution of Nimisha Priya, convicted of murdering a Yemeni citizen. Yemeni prison authorities have scheduled her execution for July 16 and only one week remains for efforts to secure her release. However, the ministry reportedly said that matters such as transferring blood money are complex, and the situation was being closely monitored. The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that all possible assistance is being provided to Nimisha's family and that they are in contact with local authorities.

Blood money the only hope

Nimisha went to Yemen with her husband and daughter in 2008. Six years later, her family returned home due to financial difficulties. A year later, she started a clinic there with the help of Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo Mahdi for livelihood. However, he had allegedly subjected her to severe physical and mental abuse. In 2017, Nimisha Priya was arrested after she reportedly administered a sedative to him, which led to his collapse and subsequent death.

K Babu, chairman of the council and Nenmara MLA, said that it was unfortunate that the authorities have decided to carry on with the execution.“Nimisha Priya's mother met her and spoke to her directly. The state and central governments intervened well without any lapses. Advocate Samuel, who has been regularly involved in the issue, will leave for Yemen today. He had looked into all possible ways to raise money,” K Babu said, adding that he will contact the Chief Minister's office and the Ministry of External Affairs again.